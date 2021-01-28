Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th LCLA air drop

    AL, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Robert Kingery 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Airmen of the 908th Airlift Wing Maxwell, Alabama, conduct a Low-cost low altitude (LCLA) air drop as part of their training.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 12:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 782396
    VIRIN: 210128-F-ZZ966-001
    Filename: DOD_108170058
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: AL, US

    This work, 908th LCLA air drop, by SSgt Robert Kingery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maxwell AFB
    908th
    908th ALW
    MLMR

