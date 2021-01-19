SGT. MAJ. Williams and SGT. MAJ. Campbell join the Leader's Recon team to discuss the Sergeants Major Academy and Fellowship. If you are a senior NCO looking to propel your career forward, this episode is packed with good info that will set you up for success!
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 12:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|782390
|VIRIN:
|210119-A-AB135-353
|Filename:
|DOD_108170027
|Length:
|00:42:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Leader's Recon - EP 19 - SGT MAJ Williams & SGT MAJ Campbell - The Sergeants Major Academy & Fellowship, by SSG Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT