Col. Eries Mentzer discussing COVID 19 vaccine and HPCON Charlie at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama 14 January, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 11:32
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|782376
|VIRIN:
|210114-F-ZZ966-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108169900
|Length:
|00:46:53
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, COVID 19 vaccine and HPCON Charlie Town Hall Maxwell Air Force Base, by SSgt Robert Kingery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
