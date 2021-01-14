Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID 19 vaccine and HPCON Charlie Town Hall Maxwell Air Force Base

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Robert Kingery 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Col. Eries Mentzer discussing COVID 19 vaccine and HPCON Charlie at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama 14 January, 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 11:32
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 782376
    VIRIN: 210114-F-ZZ966-002
    Filename: DOD_108169900
    Length: 00:46:53
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID 19 vaccine and HPCON Charlie Town Hall Maxwell Air Force Base, by SSgt Robert Kingery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    vaccine
    Maxwell AFB
    42nd ABW
    Covid 19
    COVID
    Team 42

