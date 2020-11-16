Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Leader's Recon - EP 16 - Staff Sgt. Friedlein - The Best Warrior Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    Staff Sgt Erich Friedlien, All-Army Best Warrior Bronze Medalist, and winner of the Best Ranger competition, discusses the Best Warrior competition and shares his secrets for competition success!

    For more information, visit:
    www.nationalguard.mil/leaderdevelopment

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2020
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 11:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 782372
    VIRIN: 201116-A-AB135-144
    Filename: DOD_108169833
    Length: 00:37:04
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leader's Recon - EP 16 - Staff Sgt. Friedlein - The Best Warrior Competition, by SSG Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Knowledge

    TAGS

    podcast
    best warrior
    competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT