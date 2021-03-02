Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stuttgart Women's Mentorship Program 2021

    STUTTGART, GERMANY

    02.03.2021

    Video by Yvonne Najera 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Video program introducing a mentorship program to the Stuttgart military community of all ranges of military branches, status and genders. (U.S. Army video by Yvonne Najera)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 09:18
    Length: 00:23:09
    Location: STUTTGART, DE 

    This work, Stuttgart Women's Mentorship Program 2021, by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

