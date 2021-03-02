Video program introducing a mentorship program to the Stuttgart military community of all ranges of military branches, status and genders. (U.S. Army video by Yvonne Najera)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 09:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|782366
|VIRIN:
|210126-A-ZQ575-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108169688
|Length:
|00:23:09
|Location:
|STUTTGART, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Stuttgart Women's Mentorship Program 2021, by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT