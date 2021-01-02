Commander, Naval Education and Training Command Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commemorates Black History Month. "We as a nation, Navy and the Force Development Team have an opportunity--from Sailor to civilian--to remember and celebrate the rich heritage of African-American service."
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 09:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|782359
|VIRIN:
|210201-N-YR423-956
|Filename:
|DOD_108169621
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Education and Training Command Celebrates Black History Month, by Cheryl Dengler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
