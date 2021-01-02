Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naval Education and Training Command Celebrates Black History Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Video by Cheryl Dengler 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Commander, Naval Education and Training Command Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commemorates Black History Month. "We as a nation, Navy and the Force Development Team have an opportunity--from Sailor to civilian--to remember and celebrate the rich heritage of African-American service."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 09:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 782359
    VIRIN: 210201-N-YR423-956
    Filename: DOD_108169621
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Education and Training Command Celebrates Black History Month, by Cheryl Dengler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NETC
    Naval Education and Training Command
    Black History Month
    CNETC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT