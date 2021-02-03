Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    48FW Bird Air Strike Hazard team ensures aircraft safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.02.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Shanice Ship 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    48FW Bird Air Strike Hazard team ensures aircraft safety that is capable of providing airfield bird air strike hazard (BASH) deterrence and wildlife control services. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shanice Ship)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 06:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 782357
    VIRIN: 210203-F-JV291-0001
    Filename: DOD_108169596
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48FW Bird Air Strike Hazard team ensures aircraft safety, by SrA Shanice Ship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air Force Safety Center

    TAGS

    Safety
    USAFE
    BASH
    ReadyForces
    WeAreLiberty
    OwntheSkies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT