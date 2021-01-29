Stress Shoot 3-2CR Spur Ride

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment (2CR) participate in a stress shoot during a Spur Ride, Grafenwoehr Training Area in Bavaria, Germany, Jan. 29, 2021. The Spur Ride consisted of a 23-mile ruck march, an obstacle course, and a stress shoot building esprit de corps and unit pride among members of the 3rd Squadron, 2CR. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)