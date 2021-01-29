Stress Shoot 3-2CR Spur Ride

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BY, GERMANY

    01.29.2021

    Video by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment (2CR) participate in a stress shoot during a Spur Ride, Grafenwoehr Training Area in Bavaria, Germany, Jan. 29, 2021. The Spur Ride consisted of a 23-mile ruck march, an obstacle course, and a stress shoot building esprit de corps and unit pride among members of the 3rd Squadron, 2CR. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 03:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782351
    VIRIN: 210129-A-DT978-1001
    Filename: DOD_108169501
    Length: 00:05:31
    Location: BY, DE

    2CR
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    7ATC

