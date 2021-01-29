U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment (2CR) participate in a stress shoot during a Spur Ride, Grafenwoehr Training Area in Bavaria, Germany, Jan. 29, 2021. The Spur Ride consisted of a 23-mile ruck march, an obstacle course, and a stress shoot building esprit de corps and unit pride among members of the 3rd Squadron, 2CR. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 03:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782351
|VIRIN:
|210129-A-DT978-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108169501
|Length:
|00:05:31
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Stress Shoot 3-2CR Spur Ride, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
