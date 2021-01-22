595th BDE Supports Iron Union 14

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1185th Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion Soldiers, and Cargo Transport System contractors, load 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, vehicles and containers aboard the Green Ridge at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait, Jan. 22 and 23, 2021. The equipment, bound for the United Arab Emirates, will be received by 2/1 ABCT Soldiers and is scheduled to be utilized during exercise Iron Union 14. The field training exercise, conducted between U.S. Army Central Command and the United Arab Emirates Land Forces (UAELF), is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships through a joint, bilateral approach for future complex national security challenges. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia, Spc. Zoran Raduka, and Capt. Elizabeth Rogers)