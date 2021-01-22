Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    595th BDE Supports Iron Union 14

    PORT OF SHUAIBA, KUWAIT

    01.22.2021

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    595th Transportation Brigade

    1185th Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion Soldiers, and Cargo Transport System contractors, load 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, vehicles and containers aboard the Green Ridge at the Port of Shuaiba, Kuwait, Jan. 22 and 23, 2021. The equipment, bound for the United Arab Emirates, will be received by 2/1 ABCT Soldiers and is scheduled to be utilized during exercise Iron Union 14. The field training exercise, conducted between U.S. Army Central Command and the United Arab Emirates Land Forces (UAELF), is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships through a joint, bilateral approach for future complex national security challenges. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia, Spc. Zoran Raduka, and Capt. Elizabeth Rogers)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 02:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: PORT OF SHUAIBA, KW

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 595th BDE Supports Iron Union 14, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kuwait
    Port of Shuaiba
    595th Transportation Brigade
    2/1 ABCT
    Iron Union 14
    1185th Transportation Battalion

