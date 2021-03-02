Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th CSSB Field Feeding Platoon

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.03.2021

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    The Soldiers of the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion's field feeding platoon are currently supporting the Camp Zama Dining Facility to provide meals for meal card holders on the installation.
    #ArmyTeam #SoldierReadiness #ArmyStrong #COVID19Fight

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 00:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 782342
    VIRIN: 210203-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_108169433
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th CSSB Field Feeding Platoon, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    35th CSSB
    Camp Zama
    Culinary Specialist
    DFAC
    U.S. Army Japan

