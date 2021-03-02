The Soldiers of the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion’s field feeding platoon are currently supporting the Camp Zama Dining Facility to provide meals for meal card holders on the installation.
#ArmyTeam #SoldierReadiness #ArmyStrong #COVID19Fight
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2021 00:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|782342
|VIRIN:
|210203-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108169433
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 35th CSSB Field Feeding Platoon, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT