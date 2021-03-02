Project Inclusion - SGT Derrick D. Avent, 38th ADA Brigade

Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville was quoted as saying, “Our diverse workforce is a competitive advantage, and the Army must continue to offer fair treatment, access and opportunity across the force.”
Through #ProjectInclusion, senior leaders have worked to improve inclusion across the force. Here at Camp Zama, we were inspired to share the stories of some of the members of our diverse community.
Sgt. Derrick D. Avent is an equipment repair parts NCOIC assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. In this short video, Avent talks about family, his upbringing, and what diversity means to him.
