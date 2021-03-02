Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Project Inclusion - SGT Derrick D. Avent, 38th ADA Brigade

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.03.2021

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville was quoted as saying, “Our diverse workforce is a competitive advantage, and the Army must continue to offer fair treatment, access and opportunity across the force.”
    Through #ProjectInclusion, senior leaders have worked to improve inclusion across the force. Here at Camp Zama, we were inspired to share the stories of some of the members of our diverse community.
    Sgt. Derrick D. Avent is an equipment repair parts NCOIC assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. In this short video, Avent talks about family, his upbringing, and what diversity means to him.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 00:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 782340
    VIRIN: 210203-A-MS361-491
    Filename: DOD_108169414
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    This work, Project Inclusion - SGT Derrick D. Avent, 38th ADA Brigade, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

