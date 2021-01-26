Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The mission of the 312th Training Squadron

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Bowman and Senior Airman Deven Schultz

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 312th Training Squadron, a part of the 17th Training Group has a diverse mission. They Train, Develop, and Inspire warriors to deliver Fire Emergency Services and Nuclear Treaty Monitoring for the DOD and our international partners.

