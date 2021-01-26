The mission of the 312th Training Squadron

The 312th Training Squadron, a part of the 17th Training Group has a diverse mission. They Train, Develop, and Inspire warriors to deliver Fire Emergency Services and Nuclear Treaty Monitoring for the DOD and our international partners.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 22:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|782339
|VIRIN:
|210126-F-ED401-435
|Filename:
|DOD_108169404
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
