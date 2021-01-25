Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th Fighter Wing Command Chief Receives Second COVID-19 Vaccination

    JAPAN

    01.25.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 35th Fighter Wing Command Chief discusses the mission importance and safety of receiving the COVID-19 vaccination while receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 20:59
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 782334
    VIRIN: 210125-F-MI946-1001
    Filename: DOD_108169357
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th Fighter Wing Command Chief Receives Second COVID-19 Vaccination, by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa Air Base
    Vaccine
    35th Fighter Wing
    COVID-19

