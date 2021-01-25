The 35th Fighter Wing Command Chief discusses the mission importance and safety of receiving the COVID-19 vaccination while receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 20:59
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|782334
|VIRIN:
|210125-F-MI946-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108169357
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 35th Fighter Wing Command Chief Receives Second COVID-19 Vaccination, by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT