    Team Eielson brings back load competition between F-35 and F-16 crews

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Load crews from the 354th and 18th Aircraft Maintenance Units competed in the annual load crew competition on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 8, 2021. The competition consists of a written test, uniform and toolbox inspection, and munitions loading portion. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 17:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782325
    VIRIN: 210108-F-XX992-2001
    Filename: DOD_108168966
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US

    This work, Team Eielson brings back load competition between F-35 and F-16 crews, by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    18th Aircraft Maintenance Unit
    Load Competition
    354th Aircraft Maintenance Unit

