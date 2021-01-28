B-ROLL: Navy medical personnel receive hands-on training at Hendrick Medical Center for COVID-19 support

Navy medical personnel, assigned to the Naval Medical Center in San Diego, Calif., receive training on patient care at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, Texas, Jan. 28, 2021. Navy and Air Force medical personnel performed the practical exercises following their in-processing and computer-based learning. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Ybarra, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 17:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782318
|VIRIN:
|210128-A-JW296-002
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_108168831
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|ABILENE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
