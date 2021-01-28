B-ROLL: Navy medical personnel receive hands-on training at Hendrick Medical Center for COVID-19 support

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Navy medical personnel, assigned to the Naval Medical Center in San Diego, Calif., receive training on patient care at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, Texas, Jan. 28, 2021. Navy and Air Force medical personnel performed the practical exercises following their in-processing and computer-based learning. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Ybarra, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)