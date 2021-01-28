Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-ROLL: Navy medical personnel receive hands-on training at Hendrick Medical Center for COVID-19 support

    ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Video by Spc. Michael Ybarra 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    Navy medical personnel, assigned to the Naval Medical Center in San Diego, Calif., receive training on patient care at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, Texas, Jan. 28, 2021. Navy and Air Force medical personnel performed the practical exercises following their in-processing and computer-based learning. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Ybarra, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 17:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: ABILENE, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-ROLL: Navy medical personnel receive hands-on training at Hendrick Medical Center for COVID-19 support, by SPC Michael Ybarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DSCA
    ARNORTH
    USNORTHCOM
    COVID-19
    DSFC 19
    Hendrick Health

