    NAS Pensacola utilizes Military Working Dog during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Video by Joshua Cox 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    A Navy Security Forces Military Working Dog and handler apprehend a mock barricaded suspect onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 (CS-SC21), Feb. 2, 2021. NAS Pensacola conducted barricaded suspect with a hostage, active shooter and suspicious package scenarios during the exercise. CS-SC21 is an annual, two-part force protection (FP) exercise conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) on all CONUS Navy installations. (U.S. Navy video by Joshua C. Cox)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 16:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782316
    VIRIN: 210202-N-IT398-107
    Filename: DOD_108168771
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: US

    NAS Pensacola
    CNRSE
    NASP

