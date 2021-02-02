NAS Pensacola utilizes Military Working Dog during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Navy Security Forces Military Working Dog and handler apprehend a mock barricaded suspect onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 (CS-SC21), Feb. 2, 2021. NAS Pensacola conducted barricaded suspect with a hostage, active shooter and suspicious package scenarios during the exercise. CS-SC21 is an annual, two-part force protection (FP) exercise conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) on all CONUS Navy installations. (U.S. Navy video by Joshua C. Cox)