Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Task Force 1-28 “Black Lions” conduct EIB qualification

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Video by Pfc. Aaliyah Craven 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to Task Force 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, participate in an Expert Infantry Badge and Expert Soldier Badge assessment located on Fort Benning, Georgia, Feb. 2, 2021. The EIB/ESB assessments recognize Soldier excellence in combat skills and increases individual, unit and overall Army readiness. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Aaliyah Craven)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 16:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782315
    VIRIN: 210202-A-MI845-001
    Filename: DOD_108168770
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force 1-28 “Black Lions” conduct EIB qualification, by PFC Aaliyah Craven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3ID
    EIB
    Black Lions
    Fort Benning
    ESB
    Task Force 1-28

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT