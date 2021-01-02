Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VIDEO: Coast Guard medevacs mariner near Allen Bay

    LA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    A Coast Guard Sector Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew medevacs a mariner near Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, February 1, 2021. The mariner ran aground in his 15-foot skiff boat in the Allen Bay area and was transported to Plaquemines Parish Medical Center. No injuries were reported. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 15:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782311
    VIRIN: 210201-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_108168697
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: LA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VIDEO: Coast Guard medevacs mariner near Allen Bay, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    USCG
    Air Station New Orleans
    Coast Guard
    D8
    Allen Bay

