VIDEO: Coast Guard medevacs mariner near Allen Bay

A Coast Guard Sector Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew medevacs a mariner near Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, February 1, 2021. The mariner ran aground in his 15-foot skiff boat in the Allen Bay area and was transported to Plaquemines Parish Medical Center. No injuries were reported. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 15:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782311
|VIRIN:
|210201-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108168697
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
