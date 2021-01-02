To assist in the security of Super Bowl LV, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is
using their Non-Intrusive Inspection (NII) to inspect vehicles and cargo that are
entering the area of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. Ends with Supervisory CBP Officer William Prado Interview.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 14:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782294
|VIRIN:
|210201-H-LE976-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108168427
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll of CBP Non-Intrusive Inspection (NII) at Super Bowl LV, by Dusan Ilic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT