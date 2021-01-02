Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-Roll of CBP Non-Intrusive Inspection (NII) at Super Bowl LV

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Video by Dusan Ilic 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    To assist in the security of Super Bowl LV, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is
    using their Non-Intrusive Inspection (NII) to inspect vehicles and cargo that are
    entering the area of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. Ends with Supervisory CBP Officer William Prado Interview.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 14:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782294
    VIRIN: 210201-H-LE976-0001
    Filename: DOD_108168427
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll of CBP Non-Intrusive Inspection (NII) at Super Bowl LV, by Dusan Ilic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dvidsdaily
    cbpsblv
    Super Bowl LV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT