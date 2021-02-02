Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCEC CEMIRT team performs HVAC maintenance at Dobbins medical clinic

    DOBBINS ARB, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Video by Andrew Park 

    94th Airlift Wing

    The Air Force Civil Engineer Center's Civil Engineer Maintenance Inspection and Repair Team (CEMIRT) worked with Dobbins personnel to inspect and maintain the HVAC system at the medical clinic here. Their main objective is to make the system operate as designed, or find alternative ways of operating the system to ensure optimum operation. (U.S. Air Force video/Andrew Park)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 14:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 782293
    VIRIN: 210202-F-CA297-0001
    Filename: DOD_108168426
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: DOBBINS ARB, GA, US

    This work, AFCEC CEMIRT team performs HVAC maintenance at Dobbins medical clinic, by Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

