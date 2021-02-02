AFCEC CEMIRT team performs HVAC maintenance at Dobbins medical clinic

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force Civil Engineer Center's Civil Engineer Maintenance Inspection and Repair Team (CEMIRT) worked with Dobbins personnel to inspect and maintain the HVAC system at the medical clinic here. Their main objective is to make the system operate as designed, or find alternative ways of operating the system to ensure optimum operation. (U.S. Air Force video/Andrew Park)