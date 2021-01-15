Brigadier General Joy Funeral

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines with Marine Barracks Washington conducted a Full Honors Funeral for Brig. Gen. James R. Joy at Arlington National Cemetery. Joy, a Conception Junction, Missouri native, was born Sept. 20, 1935, and commissioned in the Marine Corps as a second lieutenant in 1957. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he was awarded the Legion of Merit with Combat Distinguishing Device, Bronze Star with Combat Distinguishing Device, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with Combat Distinguishing Device, and a Purple Heart. Joy retired in 1988 after 31 years of dedicated service, and he passed away on August 4, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jason A. Kolela)