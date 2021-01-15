Brigadier General Joy Funeral

Marines with Marine Barracks Washington conducted a Full Honors Funeral for Brig. Gen. James R. Joy at Arlington National Cemetery. Joy, a Conception Junction, Missouri native, was born Sept. 20, 1935, and commissioned in the Marine Corps as a second lieutenant in 1957. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he was awarded the Legion of Merit with Combat Distinguishing Device, Bronze Star with Combat Distinguishing Device, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with Combat Distinguishing Device, and a Purple Heart. Joy retired in 1988 after 31 years of dedicated service, and he passed away on August 4, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jason A. Kolela)
Date Taken:
01.15.2021
Date Posted:
02.02.2021
Location:
WASHINGTON, DC, US
