    You Can't Be It If You Don't See It

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker 

    45th Space Wing Public Affairs

    The 45th Weather Squadron of Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., had its first all-female launch weather team in June of 2020. Four members of the that team speak on what they do in meteorology to support launches, the significance of an all-female team and the importance of seeing representation for young women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math career fields. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 11:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 782259
    VIRIN: 210201-X-AO460-1001
    Filename: DOD_108168241
    Length: 00:04:32
    Location: FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, You Can't Be It If You Don't See It, by SrA Zoe Thacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    weather
    STEM
    Women's History Month
    Space Force
    Air Force Public Affairs Broadcasting Capstone

