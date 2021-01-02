You Can't Be It If You Don't See It

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 45th Weather Squadron of Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., had its first all-female launch weather team in June of 2020. Four members of the that team speak on what they do in meteorology to support launches, the significance of an all-female team and the importance of seeing representation for young women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math career fields. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)