You Can't Be It If You Don't See It

The 45th Weather Squadron of Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., had its first all-female launch weather team in June of 2020. Four members of the that team speak on what they do in meteorology to support launches, the significance of an all-female team and the importance of seeing representation for young women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math career fields. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 11:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|782259
|VIRIN:
|210201-X-AO460-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108168241
|Length:
|00:04:32
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
