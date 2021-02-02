Dugway Proving Ground Commander's Message / COVID Vaccinations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dugway Proving Commander Col. Scott Gould reminds the workforce to remain safe and deliberate in the fight against COVID 19 and gives an update on the status of the vaccine distribution on the installation.