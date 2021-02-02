Dugway Proving Commander Col. Scott Gould reminds the workforce to remain safe and deliberate in the fight against COVID 19 and gives an update on the status of the vaccine distribution on the installation.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 10:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|782253
|VIRIN:
|210202-A-RF501-556
|PIN:
|210202
|Filename:
|DOD_108168108
|Length:
|00:06:38
|Location:
|DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US
|Hometown:
|DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US
This work, Dugway Proving Ground Commander's Message / COVID Vaccinations, by Darrell Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
