    Dugway Proving Ground Commander's Message / COVID Vaccinations

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Video by Darrell Gray 

    U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground

    Dugway Proving Commander Col. Scott Gould reminds the workforce to remain safe and deliberate in the fight against COVID 19 and gives an update on the status of the vaccine distribution on the installation.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 10:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 782253
    VIRIN: 210202-A-RF501-556
    PIN: 210202
    Filename: DOD_108168108
    Length: 00:06:38
    Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US 
    Hometown: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dugway Proving Ground Commander's Message / COVID Vaccinations, by Darrell Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dugway Proving Ground
    Dugway Proving Ground Public Affairs
    COVID 19
    Dugway Proving Ground Capabilities
    ARMY RESPONSE TO COVID 19
    COVID VACCINATIONS

