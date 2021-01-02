Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    14th MDG COVID-19 info

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jake Jacobsen 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Slides with a voiceover giving information about the COVID-19 vaccination Feb. 1, 2021, on Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. The 14th Medical Group collected information on what the COVID-19 vaccine is, how it works, side effects and more for the volunteers who plan to get the vaccine.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 11:02
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 782249
    VIRIN: 210201-F-HX125-1001
    Filename: DOD_108168061
    Length: 00:06:58
    Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 14th MDG COVID-19 info, by A1C Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    vaccine
    14 MDG
    COVID-19
    COVID FAQ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT