This episode is part 01 of 08 of Little Rock Air Force Base's Ready Warriors Series. The 8-part video series highlights what Little Rock AFB Airmen do in their personal time in order to recharge and refuel to be better versions of themselves and mission-ready Airmen. Episode 01 features Staff Sgt. Cortney Varone, an aircrew flight equipment craftsman assigned to the 19th Operations Support Squadron.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 10:28
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|782244
|VIRIN:
|210202-F-KQ249-282
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_108167929
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ready Warriors (Part 01) - SSgt Cortney Varone, by A1C Isaiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
