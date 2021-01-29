A Fighting Spirit

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/782239" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Pfc. Monserat Carmonacorrea was a semi-professional boxer prior to enlisting in the Marine Corps; Now as a Marine, she has dreams of one day being on the All-Marine Boxing Team. Her coach Javi Armenta shares his experience training her as she looks toward her future in the military.



(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Randall Whiteman)