Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A Fighting Spirit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Randall Whiteman 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Pfc. Monserat Carmonacorrea was a semi-professional boxer prior to enlisting in the Marine Corps; Now as a Marine, she has dreams of one day being on the All-Marine Boxing Team. Her coach Javi Armenta shares his experience training her as she looks toward her future in the military.

    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Randall Whiteman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 08:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 782239
    VIRIN: 210202-M-IM996-001
    Filename: DOD_108167741
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Fighting Spirit, by LCpl Randall Whiteman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Graduation
    Boxing
    Recruit Training
    Hotel: MCRD Parris Island: We Make Marines: Parris Island

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT