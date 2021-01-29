Pfc. Monserat Carmonacorrea was a semi-professional boxer prior to enlisting in the Marine Corps; Now as a Marine, she has dreams of one day being on the All-Marine Boxing Team. Her coach Javi Armenta shares his experience training her as she looks toward her future in the military.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Randall Whiteman)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 08:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|782239
|VIRIN:
|210202-M-IM996-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108167741
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, A Fighting Spirit, by LCpl Randall Whiteman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT