Sgt. Devon Fuller, practical nursing specialist, 228th Combat Support Hospital discussing why she joined the U.S. Army and what she does in her civilian career. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig, 1st TSC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 06:25
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|782236
|VIRIN:
|210120-A-XQ797-653
|Filename:
|DOD_108167664
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I Serve-SGT Fuller, by SFC Noel Gerig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
