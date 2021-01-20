Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Why I Serve-SGT Fuller

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    01.20.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Devon Fuller, practical nursing specialist, 228th Combat Support Hospital discussing why she joined the U.S. Army and what she does in her civilian career. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig, 1st TSC Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 06:25
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 782236
    VIRIN: 210120-A-XQ797-653
    Filename: DOD_108167664
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve-SGT Fuller, by SFC Noel Gerig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nurse
    1st TSC
    medic
    Why I Serve
    228th CSH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT