Night Airborne Operation 1 Feb 2021 (B-ROLL)

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct a night airborne operation after exiting a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft, under Covid-19 prevention conditions, at Frida Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy, Feb. 1, 2021. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)