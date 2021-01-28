IMCOM Europe - USAG Fire Department

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fire Chief Joseph Rodler, Directorate of Emergency Services USAG Fire Department Fire Chief, talks about their mission and how they support the garrison, at Bavaria, Germany, 28 Jan 2021. IMCOM-Europe has started a campaign to introduce and highlight the partners and garrisons that help and support their mission. (U.S. Army footage provided by Spc. James Alegria)