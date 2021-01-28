Fire Chief Joseph Rodler, Directorate of Emergency Services USAG Fire Department Fire Chief, talks about their mission and how they support the garrison, at Bavaria, Germany, 28 Jan 2021. IMCOM-Europe has started a campaign to introduce and highlight the partners and garrisons that help and support their mission. (U.S. Army footage provided by Spc. James Alegria)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 06:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|782234
|VIRIN:
|210202-A-JA380-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108167623
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, IMCOM Europe - USAG Fire Department, by SGT Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
