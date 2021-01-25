Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Explore Europe: Castel dell'Ovo

    ITALY

    01.25.2021

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    Naples, Italy (Jan. 25 2021) An AFN Naples Explore Europe production highlighting Castel dell'Ovo in the Lungomare area of Naples, Italy. (US Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Andrew Eder/ Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 05:37
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 782233
    VIRIN: 210125-N-NO067-1000
    Filename: DOD_108167621
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explore Europe: Castel dell'Ovo, by SA Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Naples
    Napoli
    #ExploreEurope

