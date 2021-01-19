USAF, U.S. Army train with Royal Saudi Air Force during air defense exercise

U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and 77th Fighter Generation Squadron trained with the U.S. Army and Royal Saud Air Force to execute a joint force and partner nation exercise called Desert Mirage II, Jan. 19-20, 2020. The event was a two-day live fly exercise aimed at developing bilateral defensive counter air and integrated air defense capabilities. The exercise also enhanced interoperability between the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and the RSAF. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Katherine Walters)
|01.19.2021
|02.02.2021 05:46
|Video Productions
|782232
|210119-F-LZ012-0001
|DOD_108167620
|00:01:17
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|1
|1
