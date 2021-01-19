USAF, U.S. Army train with Royal Saudi Air Force during air defense exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/782232" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and 77th Fighter Generation Squadron trained with the U.S. Army and Royal Saud Air Force to execute a joint force and partner nation exercise called Desert Mirage II, Jan. 19-20, 2020. The event was a two-day live fly exercise aimed at developing bilateral defensive counter air and integrated air defense capabilities. The exercise also enhanced interoperability between the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and the RSAF. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Katherine Walters)