    USAF, U.S. Army train with Royal Saudi Air Force during air defense exercise

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    01.19.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katherine Walters 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and 77th Fighter Generation Squadron trained with the U.S. Army and Royal Saud Air Force to execute a joint force and partner nation exercise called Desert Mirage II, Jan. 19-20, 2020. The event was a two-day live fly exercise aimed at developing bilateral defensive counter air and integrated air defense capabilities. The exercise also enhanced interoperability between the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and the RSAF. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Katherine Walters)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 05:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 782232
    VIRIN: 210119-F-LZ012-0001
    Filename: DOD_108167620
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF, U.S. Army train with Royal Saudi Air Force during air defense exercise, by SSgt Katherine Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    exercise
    77 EFS
    ReadyAF
    wintoday
    77 FGS
    prevail tomorrow

