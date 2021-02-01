Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heavy Drop 1 Feb 2021 (B-ROLL)

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.01.2021

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    An U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules airdrops a tactical vehicle belonging to the 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade into Frida Drop Zone in Pordenone, Italy, Feb. 1, 2021. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.  (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 05:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782229
    VIRIN: 210201-A-DO858-0001
    Filename: DOD_108167616
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heavy Drop 1 Feb 2021 (B-ROLL), by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    StrongEurope
    SkySoldiers
    7thATC
    trainingdoneright

