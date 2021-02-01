An U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules airdrops a tactical vehicle belonging to the 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade into Frida Drop Zone in Pordenone, Italy, Feb. 1, 2021. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 05:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782229
|VIRIN:
|210201-A-DO858-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108167616
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Heavy Drop 1 Feb 2021 (B-ROLL), by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
