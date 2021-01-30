In the Fight: 82nd Airborne Division, Combat Aviation Brigade

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



No Army mission can be successful without the help of every job field, and the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division's Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation is no exception. See how the Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division helps 3rd Brigade "In the Fight". The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit's deployment readiness since the assumption of responsibility as the Army's Immediate Response Force in December 2020.