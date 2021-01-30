No Army mission can be successful without the help of every job field, and the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division's Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation is no exception. See how the Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division helps 3rd Brigade "In the Fight". The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit's deployment readiness since the assumption of responsibility as the Army's Immediate Response Force in December 2020.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 02:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|782223
|VIRIN:
|210130-A-BZ047-142
|Filename:
|DOD_108167505
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, In the Fight: 82nd Airborne Division, Combat Aviation Brigade, by SPC Jacob Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
