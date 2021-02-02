U.S. Marines train in the air, on land, and in the sea in order to be postured and prepared to conduct operations globally. This video is a combination of previously published B-Roll and video productions that were downloaded on www.dvidshub.net, all of which are public domain. The royalty-free audio can be found on www.youtube.com at the link provided: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=eVpbchFU5sI.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 09:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|782215
|VIRIN:
|210202-M-ON849-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108167090
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Motivational video of Marines posturing for global operations, by Cpl Stephen Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
