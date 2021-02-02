Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Motivational video of Marines posturing for global operations

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Video by Cpl. Stephen Campbell 

    II MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines train in the air, on land, and in the sea in order to be postured and prepared to conduct operations globally. This video is a combination of previously published B-Roll and video productions that were downloaded on www.dvidshub.net, all of which are public domain. The royalty-free audio can be found on www.youtube.com at the link provided: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=eVpbchFU5sI.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 09:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 782215
    VIRIN: 210202-M-ON849-1001
    Filename: DOD_108167090
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motivational video of Marines posturing for global operations, by Cpl Stephen Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Motivation
    U.S. Marines
    USMCNews
    Postured for Global Operations

