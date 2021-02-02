Motivational video of Marines posturing for global operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/782215" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines train in the air, on land, and in the sea in order to be postured and prepared to conduct operations globally. This video is a combination of previously published B-Roll and video productions that were downloaded on www.dvidshub.net, all of which are public domain. The royalty-free audio can be found on www.youtube.com at the link provided: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=eVpbchFU5sI.