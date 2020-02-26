Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Shot Imagery from IM-SHORAD Safety Testing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2020

    Video by John Hamilton 

    White Sands Missile Range Public Affairs

    Firing of all the IM-SHORAD's weapons during a safety test on White Sands Missile Range

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2020
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 19:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782214
    VIRIN: 200226-A-UY615-801
    Filename: DOD_108167089
    Length: 00:06:30
    Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shot Imagery from IM-SHORAD Safety Testing, by John Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missile
    ATEC
    White Sands Missile Range
    WSMR
    IM-SHORAD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT