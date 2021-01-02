Valley Thunder 2021 Kicks Off at the 144th Fighter Wing

Valley Thunder 2021 kicks off on Feb 1, 2021 at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport. Valley Thunder is a two-week military fighter jet training exercise being conducted in training airspaces in the region. Aircraft from Arizona, Oregon, and California will be participating.
Stringer consists of the 144th Fighter Wing F-15C Eagles, F-35 Panthers from the 308th Fighter Squadron out of Luke AFB, AZ and F-16 Vipers from the 310th Fighter Squadron also out of Luke AFB.
|02.01.2021
|02.01.2021 16:20
|B-Roll
|782185
|210201-Z-FF876-0001
|DOD_108166244
|00:05:21
|FRESNO AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, CA, US
|10
|10
