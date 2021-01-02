Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Valley Thunder 2021 Kicks Off at the 144th Fighter Wing

    FRESNO AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Video by Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Drudge 

    144th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Valley Thunder 2021 kicks off on Feb 1, 2021 at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport. Valley Thunder is a two-week military fighter jet training exercise being conducted in training airspaces in the region. Aircraft from Arizona, Oregon, and California will be participating.

    Stringer consists of the 144th Fighter Wing F-15C Eagles, F-35 Panthers from the 308th Fighter Squadron out of Luke AFB, AZ and F-16 Vipers from the 310th Fighter Squadron also out of Luke AFB.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 16:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782185
    VIRIN: 210201-Z-FF876-0001
    Filename: DOD_108166244
    Length: 00:05:21
    Location: FRESNO AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valley Thunder 2021 Kicks Off at the 144th Fighter Wing, by CMSgt Christopher Drudge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

