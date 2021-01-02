Valley Thunder 2021 Kicks Off at the 144th Fighter Wing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Valley Thunder 2021 kicks off on Feb 1, 2021 at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport. Valley Thunder is a two-week military fighter jet training exercise being conducted in training airspaces in the region. Aircraft from Arizona, Oregon, and California will be participating.



Stringer consists of the 144th Fighter Wing F-15C Eagles, F-35 Panthers from the 308th Fighter Squadron out of Luke AFB, AZ and F-16 Vipers from the 310th Fighter Squadron also out of Luke AFB.