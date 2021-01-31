Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Celebrates African American History Month

    CHINA LAKE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2021

    Video by Anthony Cooper 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command HQ

    Captain Laurie Scott, USN, CEC, the Officer in Charge of Construction at China Lake, shares his family story and the importance education has played in his Navy and NAVFAC journey.

    Location: CHINA LAKE, CA, US 

