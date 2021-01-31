Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 mariners near Baytown, Texas

    BAYTOWN, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescue two mariners on Jan. 31, 2021, near Baytown, Texas. The father and son's vessel became disabled after experiencing an engine failure and were transported to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Ellington Airport. No injuries were reported.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 12:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782168
    VIRIN: 210131-G-G0108-2001
    Filename: DOD_108165980
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: BAYTOWN, TX, US 

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 mariners near Baytown, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

