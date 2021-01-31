A Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescue two mariners on Jan. 31, 2021, near Baytown, Texas. The father and son's vessel became disabled after experiencing an engine failure and were transported to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Ellington Airport. No injuries were reported.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 12:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782168
|VIRIN:
|210131-G-G0108-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108165980
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|BAYTOWN, TX, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 mariners near Baytown, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT