U.S. Coast Guard cutter Penobscot Bay (WTGB-107) conducts icebreaking operations in support of Operation Reliable Energy for Northeast Winters (OPRENEW) on the Hudson River, January 30, 2021. OPRENEW is the Coast Guards effort to ensure Northeast communities have the security, supplies, energy and emergency resources they need throughout the winter by providing icebreaking and aids to navigation maintenance. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Pappaly)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 11:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782166
|VIRIN:
|210130-G-ST567-243
|Filename:
|DOD_108165978
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|KINGSTON, NY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Penobscot Bay Breaking Ice, by PO3 Anthony Pappaly, identified by DVIDS
