Coast Guard Cutter Penobscot Bay Breaking Ice

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/782166" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard cutter Penobscot Bay (WTGB-107) conducts icebreaking operations in support of Operation Reliable Energy for Northeast Winters (OPRENEW) on the Hudson River, January 30, 2021. OPRENEW is the Coast Guards effort to ensure Northeast communities have the security, supplies, energy and emergency resources they need throughout the winter by providing icebreaking and aids to navigation maintenance. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Pappaly)