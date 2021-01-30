Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Penobscot Bay Breaking Ice

    KINGSTON, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Pappaly 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    U.S. Coast Guard cutter Penobscot Bay (WTGB-107) conducts icebreaking operations in support of Operation Reliable Energy for Northeast Winters (OPRENEW) on the Hudson River, January 30, 2021. OPRENEW is the Coast Guards effort to ensure Northeast communities have the security, supplies, energy and emergency resources they need throughout the winter by providing icebreaking and aids to navigation maintenance. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Pappaly)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 11:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782166
    VIRIN: 210130-G-ST567-243
    Filename: DOD_108165978
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: KINGSTON, NY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Penobscot Bay Breaking Ice, by PO3 Anthony Pappaly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cutter
    New York
    Penobscot Bay
    B-roll
    Icebreaking
    OPRENEW
    weeklyvideos

