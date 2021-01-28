Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Thompson COVID update - Jan. 28, 2021

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    01.28.2021

    Video by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Brig. Gen. Mark Thompson, commanding general for Regional Health Command Europe, provides an update on COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 07:17
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 782142
    VIRIN: 210128-A-GJ885-001
    Filename: DOD_108165701
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Thompson COVID update - Jan. 28, 2021, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Medicine

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Army Medicine Europe

    COVID

