Forward Observers from the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team recertify on field craft through a combination of classroom, simulators and field exercises during the week of January 25.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 05:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|782137
|VIRIN:
|210130-A-BO958-031
|Filename:
|DOD_108165577
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|LVIV, UA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Forward Observers recertify on critical skills during mobilization to Ukraine, by SGT Gregory Glosser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
