Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Forward Observers recertify on critical skills during mobilization to Ukraine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LVIV, UKRAINE

    01.30.2021

    Video by Sgt. Gregory Glosser 

    33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Forward Observers from the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team recertify on field craft through a combination of classroom, simulators and field exercises during the week of January 25.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 05:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 782137
    VIRIN: 210130-A-BO958-031
    Filename: DOD_108165577
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: LVIV, UA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forward Observers recertify on critical skills during mobilization to Ukraine, by SGT Gregory Glosser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partnerships
    Ukraine
    StrongEurope
    JMTG-U
    KnowYourMil
    ArmyLife

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT