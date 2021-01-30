Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs woman from container ship off WA coast

    NEAH BAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A Coast Guard aircrew from Air Station Port Angeles medevaced a woman Jan. 30 2021, after she experienced breathing difficulty and temporary unconsciousness aboard a container ship off the Washington coast near Neah Bay. The rescue crew aboard the MH-65 Dolphin brought the woman to a local hospital for higher medical care. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2021
    Date Posted: 01.30.2021 19:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782117
    VIRIN: 210130-G-SG988-700
    Filename: DOD_108164598
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: NEAH BAY, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs woman from container ship off WA coast, by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medevac
    Port Angeles
    USCG
    Hoist
    Dolphin
    Washington

