A Coast Guard aircrew from Air Station Port Angeles medevaced a woman Jan. 30 2021, after she experienced breathing difficulty and temporary unconsciousness aboard a container ship off the Washington coast near Neah Bay. The rescue crew aboard the MH-65 Dolphin brought the woman to a local hospital for higher medical care. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2021 19:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782117
|VIRIN:
|210130-G-SG988-700
|Filename:
|DOD_108164598
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|NEAH BAY, WA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Coast Guard medevacs woman from container ship off WA coast, by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
