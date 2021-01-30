Soldiers with Task Force Illini, 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Illinois Army National Guard spent this week conducting weapons marksmanship, which included zeroing and reflexive firing. Periodic weapons training is vital to maintaining unit mission readiness.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2021 02:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|782103
|VIRIN:
|210130-Z-PT335-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108163956
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|UA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Task Force Illini Soldiers conduct weapons marksmanship, by CPL Shaylin Quaid, identified by DVIDS
