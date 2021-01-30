Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Task Force Illini Soldiers conduct weapons marksmanship

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UKRAINE

    01.30.2021

    Video by Cpl. Shaylin Quaid 

    33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Soldiers with Task Force Illini, 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Illinois Army National Guard spent this week conducting weapons marksmanship, which included zeroing and reflexive firing. Periodic weapons training is vital to maintaining unit mission readiness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2021
    Date Posted: 01.30.2021 02:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 782103
    VIRIN: 210130-Z-PT335-0001
    Filename: DOD_108163956
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: UA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Illini Soldiers conduct weapons marksmanship, by CPL Shaylin Quaid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partnerships
    Ukraine
    JMTG-U
    BuildRelationship
    SupportUkraine
    GoldenCross

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT