    Travis AFB administers the COVID-19 vaccine

    UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Travis AFB administers the COVID-19 vaccine in accordance with the DoD distribution plan.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 20:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 782094
    VIRIN: 210128-F-DU706-001
    Filename: DOD_108163539
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB administers the COVID-19 vaccine, by A1C Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD DGMC COVID-19

