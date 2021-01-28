Travis AFB administers the COVID-19 vaccine in accordance with the DoD distribution plan.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 20:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|782094
|VIRIN:
|210128-F-DU706-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108163539
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Travis AFB administers the COVID-19 vaccine, by A1C Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
