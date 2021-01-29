Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    125th Fighter Wing hosts ribbon-cutting ceremonies

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    125th Fighter Wing officials host two ribbon-cutting ceremonies for the new state-of-the-art fire station and firing range at the Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, FL, Jan. 29, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 20:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782092
    VIRIN: 210129-Z-XV261-2001
    Filename: DOD_108163492
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 125th Fighter Wing hosts ribbon-cutting ceremonies, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    Air Force
    National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing

