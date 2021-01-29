125th Fighter Wing officials host two ribbon-cutting ceremonies for the new state-of-the-art fire station and firing range at the Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, FL, Jan. 29, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 20:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|782092
|VIRIN:
|210129-Z-XV261-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108163492
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 125th Fighter Wing hosts ribbon-cutting ceremonies, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
