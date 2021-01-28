Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRTC3/82DRE

    UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Video by Pfc. Vincent Levelev 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Pfc. Jalen Hill and Pfc. Justin Munoz of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division dissect the 82nd Abn. Div.’s role in the 21-04 rotation of the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Polk, La., Jan. 28, 2021. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade’s deployment readiness in preparation for the assumption of responsibility as the Army component of the Global Response Force. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 19:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 782079
    VIRIN: 210128-A-ID763-767
    Filename: DOD_108163331
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRTC3/82DRE, by PFC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    JRTC
    Panther Brigade

