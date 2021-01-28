JRTC3/82DRE

Pfc. Jalen Hill and Pfc. Justin Munoz of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division dissect the 82nd Abn. Div.’s role in the 21-04 rotation of the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Polk, La., Jan. 28, 2021. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade’s deployment readiness in preparation for the assumption of responsibility as the Army component of the Global Response Force. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 19:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|US
