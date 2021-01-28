JRTC3/82DRE

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/782079" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Pfc. Jalen Hill and Pfc. Justin Munoz of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division dissect the 82nd Abn. Div.’s role in the 21-04 rotation of the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Polk, La., Jan. 28, 2021. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade’s deployment readiness in preparation for the assumption of responsibility as the Army component of the Global Response Force. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Vincent Levelev)