Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    30th MDG Vaccinates Vandenberg Personnel During #Operation Fight Back

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Video by Jan Jones 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    30th MDG Vaccinates Vandenberg Personnel During #Operation Fight Back

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 17:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782077
    VIRIN: 200205-O-IR015-101
    Filename: DOD_108163288
    Length: 00:04:32
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30th MDG Vaccinates Vandenberg Personnel During #Operation Fight Back, by Jan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vaccinations
    Vandenberg AFB
    30th SW
    30th MDG
    #Operation Fight Back
    COVID-19 on Air Force Bases

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT