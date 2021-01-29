U.S. Deputy SECDEF visits Arizona vaccination site

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense David L. Norquist traveled to Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 29, where he visited a state run, Federal Emergency Management Agency supported, COVID-19 vaccination distribution facility. He was accompanied by Jeff Dorko, FEMA’s acting deputy for response and recovery; Max Rose, the COVID advisor to the Department of Defense; Maj. Gen. Jeff Taliaferro, vice director for operations at the Joint Staff; and Brig. Gen. Paul Friedrichs, Joint Staff surgeon. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)