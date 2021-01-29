U.S. Deputy SECDEF visits Arizona vaccination site

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense David L. Norquist traveled to Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 29, where he visited a state run, Federal Emergency Management Agency supported, COVID-19 vaccination distribution facility. He was accompanied by Jeff Dorko, FEMA’s acting deputy for response and recovery; Max Rose, the COVID advisor to the Department of Defense; Maj. Gen. Jeff Taliaferro, vice director for operations at the Joint Staff; and Brig. Gen. Paul Friedrichs, Joint Staff surgeon. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|01.29.2021
|01.29.2021 17:13
|B-Roll
|Location:
|GLENDALE, AZ, US
