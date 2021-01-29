Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Deputy SECDEF visits Arizona vaccination site

    GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis  

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense David L. Norquist traveled to Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 29, where he visited a state run, Federal Emergency Management Agency supported, COVID-19 vaccination distribution facility. He was accompanied by Jeff Dorko, FEMA’s acting deputy for response and recovery; Max Rose, the COVID advisor to the Department of Defense; Maj. Gen. Jeff Taliaferro, vice director for operations at the Joint Staff; and Brig. Gen. Paul Friedrichs, Joint Staff surgeon. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 17:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 782068
    VIRIN: 210129-Z-RC891-028
    Filename: DOD_108163104
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: GLENDALE, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    Arizona
    National Guard
    Deputy SECDEF
    COVID
    AZCV19

