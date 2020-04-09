Congratulations to all of our nominees and winners for the 2020 4th Quarter Awards! We are proud of each and every one of you!
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 15:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|782043
|VIRIN:
|210129-F-XN197-959
|Filename:
|DOD_108162883
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|ALTUS AFB, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2020 4th Quarter Awards, by SrA Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
