U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Schreiner, 509th Bomb Wing commander, prepares to take off for the Kansas City Chiefs' American Football Championship playoff game flyover, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Jan. 17, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 15:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|782033
|VIRIN:
|210117-F-MZ237-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108162747
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, KC Chiefs AFC playoff game Teaser Video, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
